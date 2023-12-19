Luceco’s complete lighting solutions package at Springpack!

Luceco has supplied a comprehensive lighting solution to Springpack, an eco-friendly packaging provider who has recently completed a state-of-the-art warehouse relocation. The new 90,000² ft facility is located on a 6 acre site in Worcester providing efficient packaging solutions with commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Such an environmentally focused business required cost effective energy efficient lighting, Luceco supplied a host of luminaires including over 250 Elara Bays illuminating the warehouse alongside recessed modular LuxPanels on mezzanine floors where ceiling grids were available and linear IP65 rated Climate Extra luminaires. Elara is an LED low bay with a fastfix gear tray and an IK10 high-impact resistant steel body. With polycarbonate lenses, Elara Bay is suitable for surface, trunking, or suspended mount installation, offering a truly flexible solution for warehousing and industrial settings.

Contemporary runs of Contour suspended linear luminaires along with Platinum Mini, Element and Platinum Surface downlights were also installed creating beautifully lit environments whilst offering occupant friendly and practical lighting in office and circulation spaces. The Contour lighting system consists of connectable modules that can be surface mounted, suspended or recessed forming contemporary, decorative, and highly effective illumination.

With the emphasis on Springpack’s workplace well-being ethics, Luceco’s Leren lighting system was installed in the state of the art gym facility offering a modern, flexible environment for employees to work out as well as relax in breakout spaces. Leren offers both upward and downward light distribution, particularly where there are high or open ceiling voids to illuminate. Supplied complete with adjustable wire suspensions, Leren benefits from through-wiring, including electrical connectors as standard, to assist with both standalone and continuous run installations. Accessories available include ceiling mount electrical connection rose and blanking modules in 600, 900, 1,200 and 1,500-mm lengths.

Circulation areas were illuminated with a range of luminaires including Celeste, a circular decorative bulkhead style fitting, with a direct / indirect light distribution offering up to 100,000 hours working life, and Contour Wall was installed in stairwells. The Luceco Contour Wall series extends the Contour linear lighting family’s versatility by including a wall-mounted luminaire with 70% downlight and 30% upward wall washing effect. The Opal and Microprism optical options meet many commercial requirements along with an efficacy up to 124Llm/cW.

The lighting installation was carried out by Staffordshire Mechanical Solutions. Jon Rowley, Midlands Regional Manager said “this was a great project to work on allowing us to provide a multifaceted lighting solution for an industrial space whilst still allowing room for flair and creativity in the office and circulation areas. Elara Bay was selected for the warehouse due to its superior optical performance. We needed to ensure 250 Lux on the floor, and still achieve exceptional vertical illuminance on the rack face, hence the importance of installing a luminaire with strong optical performance ideal for this application.”