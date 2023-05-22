Low carbon heating apprentices get King’s approval

The Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) has welcomed the selection of low carbon heating and sustainable engineering qualifications for special recognition in honour of the coronation of King Charles III.

Low Carbon Heating Technician (level 3) and Installation Electrician and Maintenance Electrician (level 3) were among six apprenticeships chosen for royal recognition because of their importance to the low carbon economy, according to the Department for Education (DfE).

“These apprenticeships are the gold-standard for green skills training, encouraging more people to take up the opportunity to gain the skills to build an exciting career in the green industry while meeting the needs of employers and boosting economic growth,” it said.

The official Coronation emblem can be used by training providers, employers, and government offices to promote the apprenticeships, which also include Sustainability Business Specialist (level 7), and Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Practitioner (level 4).

The King’s commitment to renewable energy and sustainability is widely recognised and the apprenticeships selected were all designed by employers working with the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE), who considered the impact of each occupation on the environment and future workforce.

Hundreds

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of IfATE, said the six chosen should pave the way for “hundreds more” that could play a role in tackling climate change and delivering net zero.

“Thanks to vital input from a range of employers we are one step closer to putting the environment at the heart of apprenticeships,” she added. “We urge more employers to get involved and hope many students will consider these exciting career opportunities.”

BESA said it was particularly pleased to see such high-profile recognition for low carbon heating. The apprenticeship aims to give students a firm grasp of the fundamentals needed to improve the overall performance of the built environment, including energy efficiency and the use of emerging technologies.

“The market is growing fast, and the potential is huge, but its Achilles heel is a desperate shortage of skilled people,” said the Association’s director of training and skills Helen Yeulet. “It is a great opportunity for anyone looking to make a difference and enjoy a rewarding career.

“Apprenticeships are for people of all ages, so this is not just about the younger generation but is also for those keen to upskill or change their career path. This royal recognition will bring much needed attention to the wide range of jobs and qualifications available in this crucial sector.”