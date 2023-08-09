Light + Building 2024: a symbiosis of lighting and connected building-services technology 

Modern building-services technology stands for efficient energy usage, individual improvements in the levels of comfort and convenience, as well as all-round safety and security. Lighting is an elementary building block of the built-up world. It not only sets visual accents and, under ideal circumstances, combines aesthetically with the architecture but also provides functional benefits. Light + Building in Frankfurt am Main from 3 to 8 March 2024 covers the spectrum from intelligent lighting technology to future-oriented home and building technology.

Thanks to this unrivalled combination, the world’s leading trade fair for lighting and building-services technology is the foremost international meeting place for experts, manufacturers, planners, architects and investors, all of whom take advantage of this innovation show to discover future-oriented solutions. Additionally, the focus is on the exchange of knowledge, making new business and gaining inspiration. “Light + Building is the ideal platform to find the latest developments and enter into a dialogue with experts from the international sector. Nowhere else is this direct combination of lighting expertise and forward-looking home and building-services technology to be found”, says Light + Building Director Johannes Möller.

As the leading platform for the sector, Light + Building spotlights the subjects that have a decisive impact on the exhibiting companies. “The way in which people live, work and interact in towns and in buildings is changing continuously. Therefore, tomorrow’s building-services technology must be able to adapt to the changing and varying demands placed on it. We need interfaces for new sources of energy, the systems must be interoperable and efficient operation should be a matter of course in terms of emissions and economic efficiency”, explains Johannes Möller. Electrification represents the foundation stone for greater sustainability and a building sector capable of meeting future demands. Accordingly, the motto of the world’s leading trade fair in 2024 is ‘Be Electrified’. Based on this motto, three top themes – ‘Sustainability’, ‘Connectivity’ and ‘Work + Living’ – specify the factors set to be essential for living, working and mobility in tomorrow’s world. Throughout Light + Building, they constitute the common thread for lectures, guided tours and special shows.

Reflecting the sector: the top themes

The ‘Sustainability’ theme revolves around systems and approaches that contribute to making the building sector more economically and environmentally viable, i.e., the integration and storage of green energy and an efficient energy management. However, sustainability also plays an important role in both the materials used and the manufacturing process.

The ‘Connectivity’ theme also contributes to the efficient use of resources. Thus, electrification and digitalisation are the basis for successfully interconnecting the various disciplines of the smart home and the smart building and, in the product life cycle of a building, begins at the planning stage using Building Information Modelling (BIM). The collection and storage of data makes it possible to control and maintain the functions of a building efficiently during use, resulting in a higher level of comfort and, in particular, greater safety and security.

The ‘Work + Living’ theme deals with the changing demands on mobility and where we live and work, as well as production and sales areas and the urban context. Whether working remotely from home or meeting places for social interaction in an industrial building, tomorrow’s smart home and the smart buildings are planned to make both possible. A special focus is placed on the topic of light and lighting in all its facets. Here, innovative technology is combined with trend-setting design for more comfort. Trends in all their aspects play an important role here. They influence the design of luminaires and design elements in buildings.

Lighting meets building-services technology

At Light + Building, exhibitors in the eastern section of Frankfurt Fair and Exhibition Centre present all facets of modern lighting. The broad spectrum of applications ranges from technical luminaires for office buildings, educational institutions, industry and commerce, via street and urban lighting, shop and emergency lighting, to decorative and design-oriented luminaires, as well as components and accessories for lighting technology.

Innovative building-services technology for a sustainable future is shown by exhibitors in the western section of the exhibition centre. There, the manufacturers’ portfolios include not only components for the electrification and digitalisation of the infrastructure but also technology for the automation of home and building-services technology. This forms the basis for the integration of alternative sources of energy and ensures an efficient use of resources.

Networked safety and security is an integral part of smart homes and smart buildings, and this is why Light + Building is concentrating this range of products and services in the Intersec Building segment, which includes everything from video technology and access control to data and fire protection.

Live and digital for an even better experience

The digital platform of Light + Building supplements the live experience in Frankfurt with additional possibilities. For example, a digital matchmaking system means participants can reach out to the right contacts and business partners both before the doors open and during the fair. Moreover, many of the lectures and panel discussions on the extensive programme of events will also be available online after the event.

Light + Building – the world’s leading trade fair for lighting and building-services technology. The next Light + Building opens its doors from 3 to 8 March 2024.

