LG launches ASHP new build design service

Leading HVAC manufacturer LG has launched a New Build Design Service, to assist new build developers when specifying heat pumps into new homes.

This new service is for developments of 6 or more plots and will provide full designs for plumbing and heating layouts along with equipment schedules that specify the heat pump required, radiator or underfloor manifold heating positions, pipework type and length and controls to ensure that the system which is specified will provide the necessary heating and hot water solution for any house archetype. Furthermore, LG also offers a unique service for CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) analysis, determining the optimal location and performance simulation of the outdoor units.

This new service comes hot on the heels of the recent launch of the latest version of the LG Therma V Monobloc air to water heat pump – the Therma V Monobloc S – which builds on the success of the original Monobloc with a number of important new features and improved performance criteria.

The new Monobloc S range further supports LG’s Split, Hydro Split and High Temperature Split Heat Pumps which all benefit from the company’s in-house revolutionary R1 Compressor technology. Homeowners can further benefit through the use of LG’s ThinQ platform, which the company integrates in to products ranging from TV’s to refrigerators and enables a total smart home control for the consumer with the purchase of the LG Wifi Modem and by downloading the ThinQ app.

LG’s National Sales Manager – Heating Projects is Peter Spurway: “With Building Regulations in England and Wales changing and SAP10 going live in 2022 – LG understands it is timely to launch a New Build Design Service for housing developers looking to embrace the transition to low carbon heating technologies. This new service is in direct response to customer demand and increased deployment of LG heat pumps on new build projects. As a special business unit of LG Electronics our housebuilder projects team is extremely proud and excited to be bringing LG’s world-class IOT enabled smart home innovations to the UK construction industry.

“We look forward to continuing working closely with developers, architects, SAP assessors and building services consultants. Our personalised service promises to help ensure that the homes our clients provide are future proofed and offer the highest energy cost savings – as well as the low carbon benefits that will be a feature of the UK economy in increasing numbers over the next decade.”

To find out more about the new service and to get details of how LG can help you in the months ahead, head for https://b2bmkt.lge.com/newhousebuildersor email peter.spurway@lge.comfor information