JIB chief executive appointed to support Building Safety Regulator

Jay Parmar, chief executive of the Joint Industry Board (JIB), has been appointed as a member of the Industry Competence Committee (ICC).

The ICC has been set up by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and is designed to monitor and help to improve industry competence. The establishment of the ICC is part of the work of government and industry to raise the bar in terms of standards and competence following the disaster at Grenfell and the Building Safety Act coming into force. The ICC will advise industry and the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) on industry competence and where appropriate provide guidance to the public.

The Committee will act as an industry leader in promoting and facilitating an improvement of competence across the built environment, by providing direction and influence, and its members are made up of various stakeholders who can help the ICC achieve this objective.

As a member, Mr Parmar will play an active and key role in providing leadership to the built environment industries on competence, help to facilitate improvements in competence standards and practice as well as supporting BSR’s strategies to deliver culture change.

Mr Parmar brings over 25 years’ experience from key positions across regulated industries in the gas, water, automotive and finance and was appoint as CEO for the JIB in 2019. Mr Parmar is also Chair of the CSCS Alliance – the collective voice of the 38 industry skill and competence card schemes that display the CSCS logo – and has a wealth of experience and knowledge to draw upon to assist the BSR in addressing new and emerging competence and cultural issues within built environment.

Commenting on his appointment to the ICC, Mr Parmar said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be selected as a member of the ICC. My experience with the JIB, role as Chair of the CSCS Alliance, and roles with associated organisations has made me acutely aware of the key issues that run through our industry. I look forward to supporting the Committee and making a proactive and positive impact in enhancing safety, competence and enhance standards across the built environment.”