J S wright secures £4.7m-plus contract for Neptune Wharf

Mechanical and electrical services specialist J S Wright has secured a contract valued at more than £4.7 million for a new mixed-use development in the London Borough of Lewisham.

The Birmingham-based company, which also has a new London office at Euston, will fit out all 199 private and social ownership apartments with mechanical services and carry out the shell and core works for six commercial units at Neptune Wharf on Grinstead Road in Deptford.

Developer Galliard Homes is driving the regeneration scheme, designed with contemporary features and a wide range of amenities, in the same district as its now sold-out Seagar Distillery development, for which J S Wright fitted out the second phase of 137 apartments in a £1.2 million contract.

J S Wright will install an energy centre incorporating gas-fired combined heating and power (CHP) plant to distribute low temperature hot water (LTHW), and a boosted cold-water plantroom with distribution pipework to serve all six blocks and 10 mews houses on the development, which will range from three to 12 storeys including office space, a café, bike repair shop and parking space.

The shell and core works involve installing soil and wastewater services, internal rainwater services, gas services, and dry risers for firefighting. The company will also fit commercial fire sprinklers and capped services to all the commercial units, as well as provide automatic controls.

It will fit out the one to four-bed apartments on the scheme with hot and cold-water services and a mix of radiator and underfloor heating supplied via heat interface units (HIUs), as well as sanitaryware, and soil and waste services.

The contract package for the apartments also includes installing domestic sprinklers and ventilation systems.

J S Wright is set to start work on site this month on the 55-week contract.

Phil Leech, Managing Director of J S Wright, said: “Having successfully supported Galliard Homes on major projects throughout London and Birmingham, it is a testament to our expertise that we have been appointed yet again to help deliver another major mixed-use regeneration scheme.”

Established in Birmingham in 1890, J S Wright designs, manufactures, installs and maintains mechanical and electrical services for the hotel, residential, social housing, student accommodation, leisure and commercial sectors.

The company was named Construction Services Employer of the Year in the 2020 BAME Apprenticeship Awards and has signed its commitment to the Chartered Institute of Building’s Diversity and Inclusion Charter.

www.jswright.co.uk