ISH 2023 proves to be a great success for Conex Bänninger

Conex Bänninger, a specialist provider of high-quality fittings, valves and accessories, has returned from the ISH International trade fair in Frankfurt with many high-quality leads from visitors across the globe.

The company showcased its varied innovative jointing solutions and Mano Bakhtiari, IBP Group CEO, commented: “Key customers from across the world came to see us and the interaction with both new and potential customers was highly appreciated. Our full senior management team attended ISH, a testament to the importance we place on this show, a shop window to the world.

“A team of Conex Bänninger technical experts undertook live demonstrations, talked about the extensive product range, new developments and answered visitor questions. There was great interest shown across our product ranges with, as expected, >B < MaxiPro attracting the most attention.”

The award winning >B < MaxiPro range of fittings has revolutionised pipe jointing in air conditioning and refrigeration applications, and is going from strength to strength in markets around the world.

Meanwhile, the flame-free >B< Press fitting is the ideal solution for heating and plumbing installations due to it being quick and easy to install – reducing installation time and cost – and compatible with a wide range of press tools and jaws.

Available in copper and copper alloy, this flame-free range is designed with an innovative 3-point press system (up to 54mm) which ensures a secure, permanent leak-free joint suitable for multiple applications. Within its innovative design is an un-pressed joint indicator feature that assists the identification of unpressed joints.

Other key products on show included the large dimension >B< Press XL, which is compatible with a range of press tools and jaws. It also requires no soldering, or brazing consumables, and is suitable for use with hard and half-hard tubes conforming to EN 1057.

>B< Press Inox is a quick and simple to install flame-free fitting, manufactured from high quality hygienic stainless steel. It, too, is designed with the innovative 3-point press system to ensure a leak-free, secure and permanent joint.

Mano Bakhtiari added: “This exhibition is a very important one in our calendar as it gives us access to an international audience. Our last physical appearance there was in 2019 – then the Covid pandemic struck and subsequently wreaked havoc with future public events.

We were delighted to be back exhibiting at this prestigious global trade fair for the HVAC and Water industries.”

For more information on Conex Bänninger’s complete range of fittings and valves solutions, visit: www.conexbanninger.com