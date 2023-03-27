Impressive comeback of ISH 2023

Tangible solutions for achieving climate protection goals in the building sector were the focus of the ISH in Frankfurt am Main.

The ISH made an impressive return as a mega industry event. The international sanitary, heating and air conditioning technology industry made the most of the five days of the fair from 13 to 17 March for intensive networking, to experience innovations and to advance business.

153,734 visitors from 154 countries were more than satisfied and, after a four-year break due to the pandemic, seized the opportunity to find out about the status quo and the future of the heating transition in the building sector and sustainable water supply.

Wolfgang Marzin, Chairman of the Board of Management of Messe Frankfurt: ‘ISH more than fulfilled the expectations of our customers and came at just the right time to meet the challenges of our time such as climate protection and security of supply. The industry presented tangible solutions for the current political requirements, so that the installing trade, as the strongest visitor group, also benefited.’

The high socio-political relevance of the ISH was underlined by the interest of leading political representatives. At the opening of the trade fair, the German Federal Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Construction Klara Geywitz pleaded for sensible transitional periods, social cushioning and openness to technology when implementing the heating transition. The Prime Minister of the Federal State of Hesse Boris Rhein and Hesse’s Minister of Economics Tarek Al-Wazir also took the opportunity to discuss market-ready solutions with the exhibiting industry. Also Stephanie Wüst, Frankfurt City Councillor and Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Messe Frankfurt, did not miss the opportunity to visit the ISH.

Top issues of the industry in the focus of social discussion

2,025 exhibitors from 54 countries occupied the entire Frankfurt exhibition grounds and showed the latest developments for the heating market, air conditioning and ventilation technology, intelligent home and building automation as well as modern and sustainable bathroom design and innovative installation technology. As an important component of the energy transition, heat pumps, wood as an energy source and alternative forms of storage were of particular importance. Further topics of interest were the shortage of skilled workers in the sanitary, heating and air-conditioning trade and demographic change, which calls for bathrooms that are suitable for the elderly and those in need of care. Innovative ventilation systems and touch-free fittings, which are gaining in importance in the wake of the pandemic, were on the agenda, as were new ideas for conserving materials and resources in the bathroom sector. In the extensive event programme of the fair, the most important trends were presented and discussed by experts.

Around 154,000 visitors, 44 per cent of them from abroad, found their way to the exhibition halls. After Germany, the major visitor countries included the Netherlands, Italy, France, Switzerland, Belgium, China, Great Britain, Poland, Austria and Turkey. The high level of satisfaction shows that their trip was worthwhile. According to a Messe Frankfurt survey, 94 per cent saw their trade fair visit goals achieved and 96 per cent were satisfied with the range of exhibits. 52 per cent of the visitors expect the economic situation in the industry to improve.