Introducing Panasonic’s pioneering Aquarea A2W K and L generation heat pumps

As the global demand for energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions increases, Panasonic is expanding its Aquarea range of air source heat pumps. Speaking during Interclima 2022 in Paris today, Mr Masaharu Michiura, President, Heating & Ventilation A/C Company, Panasonic Corporation, outlined the company’s strategy for growth and revealed its latest additions to the range, the Aquarea K and L Generations.

Available from Spring 2023, the Aquarea K and L generations are the latest innovations to emerge from Panasonic’s R&D centres and reflect the company’s values through innovation and are in keeping with its vision of creating technologies for a low-carbon society. The new models are focused on improving energy performance and offering a series with natural refrigerant.

Low-carbon solutions

The K generation utilises R32 refrigeration, making it an excellent solution for new homes. Meanwhile, the L generation uses the natural refrigerant R290, which has a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of only 3. The redesigned construction of the outdoor units of both generations provides a high level of safety, as the unit is hermetically sealed for easy and flexible installation. Furthermore, the K generation retains a refrigerant link between the outdoor unit and the indoor unit, while the L generation features a hydraulic link.

The new Aquarea L Series is designed to maximise the properties of R290 refrigerant, allowing a water outlet temperature up to 75°C even at -10°C outdoors. It is therefore particularly suitable for renovation and collective applications where a high temperature is required for radiators.

Practical benefits

Both generations benefit from a reduced noise level, up to -8dB(A) less than previous models, offering more placement possibilities. They also offer an even higher level of performance for greater savings, boasting an improved SCOP of up to 5.12.

A unique design

Although there are technical and technological differences between the two new generations of Aquarea units, they share a common design in terms of their indoor units which retain the premium white colour faithful to the Aquarea spirit, ensuring they fit seamlessly into any interior. The internal design of the units also allows for accessibility, practicality, and flexibility for easy installation and maintenance.

The outdoor units have been completely redesigned and will suit even the most stylish homes, integrating the best of Panasonic’s technology in a new contemporary and premium anthracite chassis.

Simple connectivity

Focusing on improving installer and user experience, the latest generations come with a new remote control supplied as standard, which features intuitive navigation for ease. There is also an optional second remote control available for 2-zone systems.

The systems have the ability for smart control and energy consumption monitoring. Aquarea Service Cloud is available for installers and maintenance companies, allowing real-time remote supervision of a fleet of installations for increased customer satisfaction. The installer has access to statistics, history, and system information. Furthermore, for end users, the Aquarea Smart Cloud offers intuitive control of the heat pumps from a smartphone, tablet, or computer, offering remote heating and cooling programming, energy consumption monitoring, and notifies in the event of an anomaly. The Aquarea Smart Cloud now has a dedicated installation space on the front of the unit which allows for easy connectivity.

