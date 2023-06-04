EventsHVACIndustry News

Hydrogen: on the road to Net Zero

Industry leaders and policymakers gathered at Centrica Business Solutions’ UK headquarters to see hydrogen-ready combined heat and power (CHP) in action. The CHP units are manufactured in partnership with 2G Energy – to provide an integrated technology solution that also can run on natural gas, biogas or LPG.

Aaron Parker, head of CHP Sales at Centrica Business Solutions, said: “Our partnership with 2G makes up to 100% hydrogen-ready CHP units available now. It is one of a combination of cost-effective technology solutions we’re providing to support our customers’ net zero delivery.

“By using CHP to cogenerate heat and power at high efficiency on-site, organisations are reducing energy costs by as much as 40% and seeing a return on investment of less than 12 months in some cases.”

Mark Holtmann, managing director of 2G said: “We’re committed to promoting hydrogen to achieve a net zero world and we want to demonstrate how CHPs can be integrated into a wide variety of industries and applications such as hospitals, schools, hotels and leisure facilities to provide energy reliability and resilience.”

Centrica’s latest Net Zero global research shows that 73% of UK energy decision makers are interested in trialling or installing hydrogen-ready CHP as part of their Net Zero pathway.

With its high efficiency and cost saving potential, hydrogen-ready CHP balances financial and sustainability goals to provide a future-proofed energy solution.

www.centricabusinesssolutions.com

