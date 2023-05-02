HVACR Live 2023 returned with a buzz after five-year break

HVACR Live opened with a positive buzz last week after a five year hiatus due to the pandemic. Exhibitors and attendees alike found the event informative, engaging, and a great opportunity to network and learn more about the latest trends and technologies in the industry.

A range of exhibitors showcased their latest products and services with visitors able to explore the latest innovations in HVAC, with a wide range of products on display. From large international brands to smaller, specialised suppliers, there was something for everyone at the event including:

Toshiba’s stand was shared with Carrier and Riello, and taking centre stage was the latest generation of its flagship variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system, SHRM Advance.

Clivet’s stand had many examples from throughout its ranges and explained to visitors how they make buildings ‘breathe’. Clivet was keen to demonstrate competitive pricing, efficiencies, certifications and smart tech control strategies.

Making a splash with a creative stand that had steam venting overhead, Humidity Solutions was promoting humidifiers and dehumidifiers, starting with the SKE4 resistive electric steam humidifier and Vapac electrode boilers.

In addition to the exhibitors, the event also featured a series of informative seminars and presentations from industry experts. These seminars covered a wide range of topics, including F-Gas regulations and standards, innovations in technology, diversity and sustainability in the industry. A number of exhibitors took to the stage to cover the technical detail of some of their key products while other presenters spoke about topical matters.

Phil Draper from CIBSE opened the seminar programme talking about the practical application for energy reduction and paths to removal of gas as a primary heat source. Mel Gumbs, president of CIPHE also took to the stage to talk about current heating issues.

Eurovent delivered two seminars. The EU still has a huge influence on developments and legislation in Britain, so Beyza Aykurt looked at the British vs European HVACR markets with a comparison of key features and market evolution. Meanwhile, sustainability is at the heart of most things in industry these days so Ian Butler discussed the reliability of air handling unit data and its consequences for energy consumption.

D & I Advocate Lisa-Jaye Cook presented a very well-received talk encouraging industry to take a collaborative approach to diversity.

The Institute of Refrigeration hosted a number of informative seminars. Of particular note was a look at the proposed EU F-gas amendments and how they might affect the UK by Graeme Fox.