Heatly appoints new technical manager

Heat pump expert, Paul Spence, has been appointed as technical manager for heatly, the new app and supporting software currently in development, set to revolutionise the heat pump sector in 2024.

Paul advocates making sure heat pumps are specified and installed correctly. He supports heat pump owners and installers through his Facebook group, Heat pumps U.K., where over 10, 500 members – consumers and those working in the sector – regularly ask questions, share information, and support each other in their heat pump endeavours.

Paul said: “I started Heat pumps U.K. two years ago to provide a place where homeowners and heating engineers could post their queries. Poor installs, a lack of knowledge and failures in the systems in place that are supposed to ensure quality and safeguard customers, do nothing for the reputation of heat pumps. I’ve helped thousands of homeowners online and many with personal visits; from basic faults to quite complex issues.

“I met Griff Thomas (Director for heatly) via another Facebook group, had a chat on the phone after a debate over a technical point. Griff (also the MD for GTEC Training) then invited me to GTEC’s HQ in Hawes where I found out about heatly. I was extremely impressed with what I saw and heard. The technology behind heatly is game-changing, turning the installer’s phone into an invaluable tool – from simple heat loss calculations to quick 3D room scanning, dramatically speeding up some very time consuming and complex processes.

“For heat pump owners, heatly provides a one stop shop for everything related to their heating system – installer communication, warranties etc. And in the future, the app will be able to demonstrate the benefits of energy efficiency improvements, such as insulation, showing the cost-savings associated with reducing heat loss. This is an area I am particularly passionate about. Investments in home efficiency before a heat pump is installed, will pay dividends long-term.”

Griff Thomas commented: “Paul has an unrivalled depth of knowledge and a true passion the heating sector. Through Heat pumps U.K., he has a direct line to the queries and concerns of both installers and consumers, which is of great use to heatly. Paul is perfectly placed to help us ensure heatly works for its intended audience, while supporting our wider aims of education and knowledge sharing.”

Paul concluded: “Heatly has the potential to fill a huge void, not just helping installers streamline their projects, but also engaging the public, many of whom are wary of change. Simplification and demystification are key: easier heat loss calculations and system design and easier communication between heat pump customers and heating engineers, which should lead to better installs and greater levels of trust – crucial to the widespread take-up of this technology.”