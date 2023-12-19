Harley Haddow expands sustainability offering with new Manchester appointment 

Harley Haddow has announced the appointment of award-winning Shweta Salvankar to further grow its sustainability offering in Manchester.

Working on various projects both in the UK and India, Shweta joins Harley Haddow from a sustainability consultancy in Cardiff and brings with her extensive knowledge within building simulations and sustainability.

Shweta was awarded Chartered Institute of Building Service Engineer’s (CIBSE) Young Modeller Award in December 2022, along with winning a gold-medal for her group presentation for Climate responsive design in July 2023. As a committee member in the CIBSE Building Simulation Group, she focuses on encouraging engagement in building simulation methods and promoting their application in energy-efficient building design. She is also a certifier in Passivhaus BREEAM in-use and Association for Environment Conscious Building (AECB) Building Standard and Modeller.

Making the move from Cardiff to Manchester to join Harley Haddow’s Building Performance and Sustainability division, Shweta will bring her expertise to the forefront. As a sustainability consultant and architect, she will advise on best practices and help grow Harley Haddow’s BP&S division in the region and further afield. She will also get involved in Women in Property Northwest, which Harley Haddow sponsors, to encourage more women into the sector.

Her appointment comes after a successful year for the engineering consultancy who were recently named in BUILD Magazine’s Design & Build Awards as Best Nationwide Sustainable Engineering Consultancy Firm 2024 whilst also being awarded The Grafters Award for Best Mechanical and Electrical Consultancy earlier this year. Harley Haddow has been shortlisted for several awards this year including the CIBSE Awards, Building Awards, Consultancy and Engineering Awards and Scotland Prestige awards.

Making the move to the northwest, the multi-disciplinary consultancy opened its Manchester office in 2022 and launched the BP&S division earlier this year, added additional skillsets to the team with the inclusion of NABERS assessor accreditations and skills in design for performance modelling, which will ensure that energy performance modelling aids delivery of energy targets for buildings.

The Manchester division has been involved on projects including the £29m new build of five fire stations in Greater Manchester, multiple decarbonisation schemes for the Combined Authority, design for a high-end low carbon private residence in Cheshire, various education projects, and an ongoing role at St Michael’s in the city centre.

Ian Chalk, director at Harley Haddow in Manchester said: “We are so pleased to have Shweta joining us in our Manchester office and look forward to seeing her skills in action. She brings with her an incredible variety of experience that will be invaluable to us, particularly as we continue to expand our sustainability offering.

“With industry standards changing every day and Net Zero targets drawing closer, we are confident Shweta can help drive sustainability practices and help us further expand our offering within the northwest.”

Shweta Salvankar, senior building performance and sustainability engineer at Harley Haddow said: “I am very excited to embark on this new chapter at Harley Haddow and work alongside Ian and the team in the Manchester office. Sustainability is an area I am particularly passionate about, especially when I was working on projects in India and noticing the impact that buildings can have on the environment around us.