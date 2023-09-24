Heat Pump Association leadership changes

After five years of dedicated leadership of the Heat Pump Association (HPA), Phil Hurley has stepped down from his role as Chair.

Phil has been instrumental in the successful growth of the HPA’s membership and influence, helping to secure the HPA as a trusted voice, and critical friend, to Government.

Phil has previously undertaken various roles within the HPA, firstly as Vice Chair, then latterly as Chair of the HPA, as well as Chair of the Training Working Group.

His achievements include the Associations’ key role in the development of the first OFQUAL regulated heat pump training courses, supporting the policy design and development of the Heat Training Grant, spearheading the development of universal and free to use Heat Pump Commissioning Checklists, as well as forging strong industry collaborations.

Charlotte Lee, Chief Executive of the HPA commented: ‘I would like to personally thank Phil for all his hard work, support and dedication to the heat pump sector, and particularly for his commitment to the HPA. Under his leadership and through his vision, the heat pump sector in the UK has experienced years of continuous growth, and I would like to take this opportunity to wish him all the best in his future endeavours.’

Craig Dolan, Senior Product Manager of Heat Pumps at Glen Dimplex has been voted by members as the new Chair of the HPA, and will start the role with immediate effect. Commenting on his recent appointment Craig said: “I am honoured to be appointed the new Chair of the Heat Pump Association, and on behalf of the members, would like to thank Phil for his commitment in driving our industry forwards. I will be looking to build on his tenure and continue to position the HPA as the authoritative voice for Heat Pumps in the UK.”