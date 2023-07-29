Green Heat Network Fund supports communities to adopt “cleaner, more secure” heating

Cheshire East Council and Plymouth City Council have been awarded almost £4 million from the Government’s Green Heat Network Fund (GHNF), delivered by Triple Point Heat Networks Investment Management.

Two networks will provide low cost, low carbon heat to homes, shops, theatres, and public buildings at opposite ends of the country: in the North of England and on the South Coast.

Heat networks are vital to making Net Zero a reality in the UK and are recognised as a key method for decarbonising the UK’s building stock at scale, supporting the creation of local green jobs and reducing the energy bill burden placed on consumers. The projects announced today are representative of our commitment to expand sustainable, cost effective and future-proofed heating capacity to residents and businesses nationwide.

Ken Hunnisett, Programme Director for Triple Point Heat Networks Investment Management, said: “The Green Heat Network Fund is transforming communities up and down the land. More than just providing affordable and sustainable heating and hot water, these two projects demonstrate the ability of heat networks to support the growth of local economies through green job creation.”

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said:? “We want to cut emissions in towns and cities across the country, while creating jobs and opportunities in local communities along the way.

Our Green Heat Network Fund is helping to do just that and with £4 million of this Government support, these heat networks in Cheshire and Plymouth will become the latest cities to rollout new green technology. It will mean homes and businesses in the area can ditch costly fossil fuels once and for all for a cleaner, more secure heating source.”

Plymouth City Council has been awarded £1.2 million for the extension of their existing heat network which currently serves the Council House and Guildhall. The installation of a 480kW air source heat pump will provide sustainable heating to the redeveloped Civic Centre (which, when complete will comprise 144 new homes and a commercial space) as well as the Theatre Royal and Plymouth Combined Courts. Nearby developments in the City Centre and Millbay are also being considered for future connection.

Councillor Tom Briars-Delve, Cabinet member for the Environment and Climate Change, said: ‘I’m really pleased to gain this funding to help us further decarbonise a number of Plymouth’s most prominent public buildings.

In order to bring other partners across our city on board, we have to set the standard and the Civic District Heat Network does just that by proving that there is a viable and effective alternative to fossil-fuelled heating.’

Cheshire East Council has been awarded £2.6 million for the commercialisation and construction of the Handforth Garden Village Heat Network. GHNF funding will support the first phase of the project to deliver low carbon heat to 600 new homes, a hotel, primary school, shops, and an extra care facility. The primary phase of the network also includes the construction of a purpose-built energy centre and the installation of two 521kW aquifer ground-water source heat pumps. Two subsequent phases will build out in line with the housing development, connecting 1,500 new homes in total.

The garden village in Handforth is one of just a small number of government designated Garden Villages.

Garden Villages are an essential part of urban development which help to create vibrant, diverse, affordable, and sustainable communities giving residents access to retail, leisure, healthcare and education facilities.

Councillor Mark Goldsmith, Chair of Cheshire East Council’s Economy and Growth Committee, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this grant for The Garden Village at Handforth, which will play an important part in ensuring that we can deliver an exemplar scheme at one of our strategic housing sites and create a truly wonderful and desirable new Cheshire village for generations to come.

This grant will directly support the development and future delivery of a low carbon district heat network which could eventually cover the entire Garden Village site, served primarily by renewable ground source heat pumps located in an energy centre in the heart of the village. By reducing heating bills and harmful air emissions, the heat network will improve the health and wellbeing of those living, visiting, and working in the village and will have a direct and significant benefit towards tackling the climate emergency and our UK100 objective for the borough to be net-zero by 2045.”