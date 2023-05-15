Green Heat Network Fund awards over £91 million to decarbonise buildings across the country

Triple Point Heat Networks Investment Management has announced that seven low carbon heat networks have secured offers of funding from the Green Heat Network Fund (GHNF). Schemes in East London, Bradford, Rotherham, Cornwall, Huddersfield, Yorkshire, and Reading have secured a £91 million share of the fund.

The GHNF provides grant support for the development of new and existing low and zero carbon heat networks in England, which will provide long-term sustainable and energy-efficient heating and hot water for residents, whilst helping to reduce consumer’s energy bills. A range of technologies will be deployed highlighting the versatility of heat networks and their applicability to any number of different use cases.

The funding announced today will support a vast array of low carbon technologies including waste heat extraction from energy centres and biomass plants, ground source and air source heat pumps as well as the UK’s first deep geothermal project. It is expected that the use of this innovative heat source will provide a blueprint for others to follow.

Each of the networks have been designed to address sustainable, low-carbon transitions at a local level, supporting communities and businesses whilst collectively driving the UK towards its 2050 net zero target.

Ken Hunnisett, Programme Director for Triple Point Heat Networks Investment Management, said: “Heat networks have long since been a vital part of the UK’s lowest cost pathway to net zero but it’s the step-change in scale and ambition of these projects, and those that are expected to follow them, that distinguish them from those that have gone before. The received wisdom is that the sector will have fulfilled its potential when as many as 20% of us are receiving low carbon heating and cooling through heat networks. Announcements like this encourage me to think that it’s a target that is realisable within a generation.

We are excited to work with the talented teams from Cornwall to London and Reading to Rotherham to help them deliver on their plans – including their express commitment to market transformation at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said: “The UK is a world leader when it comes to reducing carbon emissions – but we must continue to push the boundaries to reach our net zero goal.

These innovative projects will not only benefit the communities they serve, by reducing emissions and providing low-cost heating that helps to drive down energy bills, but also support the nation’s push for greater energy security and independence.

They form part of our energy revolution – creating hundreds of new jobs for our ever-expanding green economy.”

The following Councils have been awarded GHNF funding: