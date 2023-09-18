Get connected with AWS IoT Core

Carlo Gavazzi is delighted to announce that both the UWP 4.0 and UWP 3.0 are now AWS IoT Core Qualified Devices and can be found listed in the AWS Partner Device Catalogue.

“Cloud-connectivity has become an integral part of all IoT edge devices and our UWP solution provides a seamless solution for securely monitoring and managing devices.,” said William Darby, Managing Director, Carlo Gavazzi UK Ltd. “In addition, it ensures a prompt IoT solution setup whilst providing businesses the ability to maintain a constant secure communication to ensure critical data is collected, store and analysed in real-time for industrial, consumer and commercial purposes”.

UWP 4.0 and UWP 3.0 monitoring gateway and controllers enhance energy efficiency performance while providing seamless building automation functions. These systems obtain real-time data across its connected devices through their local bus management function, giving users full control over their energy management needs via a powerful and intuitive user interface to display customised dashboards and interact with local devices and remote systems.

UWP 4.0 embedded automation server allows data to be exchanged locally or remotely via standard Internet protocols. UWP 4.0 can manage the complete lighting control system based on DALI-2 actuators and operate as a BACnet/IP gateway. UWP 3.0 embedded automation server allows data to be exchanged locally or remotely via standard Internet protocols.

Carlo Gavazzi’s UWP 4.0 or 3.0 and AWS IoT Core, offer unparalleled energy management capabilities paired with simplified building automation operations – making it the perfect solution for your monitoring and control needs.

About Carlo Gavazzi Automation

Carlo Gavazzi Automation is an international electronics group with activities in the design, manufacture and marketing of electronic equipment targeted at the global markets of industrial and building automation. Carlo Gavazzi Automation provides customers with technologically innovative, high quality and competitive solutions, in compliance with their requirements and expectations through its 22 National Sales Companies in Europe, North America, and Asia & Pacific, operating with its production sites in Italy, Malta, Lithuania and China.

For more information regarding Carlo Gavazzi and its range of products, please visit the website: www.carlogavazzi.co.uk