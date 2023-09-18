Envirovent expands its range with SAP 10 & Building Regulations-compliant ventilation units

EnviroVent, one of the UK’s leading ventilation manufacturers, has released two new and improved Decentralised Mechanical Extract Ventilation (dMEV) units, which are SAP 10 compliant and meet the latest Building Regulation requirements.

The ECO dMEV+ range, includes the ECO dMEV+ and ECO dMEV+LC. Both are SAP 10 listed, which means they meet the requirements of Approved Document L, Conservation of fuel and power, Volume 1: Dwellings, 2021 edition incorporating 2023 amendments.

The two fan ranges offer housebuilders and developers a constant volume, continuously running fans with an intermittent control option for the LC version. These decentralised extract fan solutions have been designed to achieve the lowest power, noise, running costs and installed performance

Ultra quiet and eco-friendly, the new ECO dMEV+ and LC units feature a low watt DC motor mounted on silent elastic blocks, to deliver incredibly quiet running below 20 Db(A).

Designed with a stylish appearance, the ECO dMEV+ fans are ideally suited for all domestic applications, including the modern bathroom, kitchen, WC or utility room* and are available with a choice of interchangeable front panel trims in four colours, to suit individual tastes. Highly versatile, these units can be installed on walls and ceilings.

Both fans have also benefited from EnviroVent’s in-depth research and development into the design of the ECO DMEV+ which incorporates a high-powered forward-curved impeller, with sensorless constant volume technology. Its centrifugal fan works in direct correlation with any resistance in the ductwork, to ensure it auto adjusts to perform at the desired airflow rate and prevents excessive noise.

Mark Isles, New Build Director at EnviroVent, said: “A great deal of research and time has gone into creating these ventilation units which are compliant with SAP 10 and the latest Building Regulations, to offer the lowest noise and running costs. Building on the same principles of our award-winning Filterless Extract Fan, the new dMEV units have so many appealing features, particularly their ease of installation and commissioning, quiet but powerful performance, aesthetics and their low maintenance.”

These two fans are easy to install and commission and can be set at variable trickle speed settings to exactly meet the airflow requirements for specific applications. They offer constant volume technology, with a choice of continuous or intermittent operation, including an adjustable trickle speed.

The ECO dMEV+ and LC units have been designed for ease of maintenance, achieving the lowest life-cycle costs. Both units are fitted with low watt DC motors to enable minimum energy consumption down to 1 Watt.

The ECO DMEV+ is also available in a low voltage 17v version, which can be boosted by an external switch. This version offers a timer option and humidity sensor option with timer.

Unique to ECO DMEV + LC is an adjustable run-on timer, which allows the fan to run on boost mode for between one to 30 minutes. In intermittent operation, the timer allows the fan to continue to operate for the selected period after the switch has been turned off.

EnviroVent has been a ventilation solutions provider to UK housing for 35 years, working with developers, consultants and specifiers at early stages of design, to ensure the ventilation strategy meets Building Regulations, SAP requirements, environmental conditions or Passivhaus requirements.

EnviroVent’s technical and customer service teams, area specialists and engineers deliver support and expertise at each stage of a project cycle and aftercare, integrating seamlessly with all project requirements.

For more information on ventilation solutions from EnviroVent, visit the website www.envirovent.com or call 0345 27 27 810.