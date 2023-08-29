Geberit tackles water transportation systems within buildings

Piping and bathroom manufacturer, Geberit, has added a new Continuing Professional Development (CPD) training course to its current series entitled ‘Water Transportation Systems Within Buildings,’ to be delivered face-to-face due to its interactive nature.

The CPD training, written by Antony Corbett, Product Applications Engineer at Geberit, has received approval from the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE). It aims to provide consultants, M&E designers and specifiers with valuable insights into the importance of choosing appropriate supply systems for water transportation in building projects.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage with Geberit Specification Sales Managers Martin Murray and Adam James, who will deliver the CPD, and gain knowledge about crucial aspects of product specification, material selection and their impact on the overall system’s performance.

Antony said: “We are excited to offer this new CPD training to our valued professionals in the industry. Choosing the right water transportation system is a critical decision in any building project. With this CPD, we aim to equip participants with the knowledge they need to make informed choices, ensuring optimal performance and minimising environmental impact.”