Event highlights connection between people, planet and light
Driving deeper understanding of the far-reaching impacts of intelligently considered light and lighting was the focus of a highly successful one-day thought leadership event at London’s iconic venue The Shard earlier this month.
With a prestigious line-up of speakers, which included the current and past President of the CIBSE’s Society of Light & Lighting, Tamlite Lighting’s Let’s Talk About Light event played host to nearly 60 of the UK’s leading lighting designers and consulting engineers.
Attendees, including representatives from Hoare Lea, Ridge & Partners, Buro Happold and Elementa Consulting, were treated to a full day of informative content, covering a wide range of environmental and sustainability issues, as well as human health and wellbeing. The power of light – both natural and artificial – was the connecting theme running across all four sessions.
“There is clearly an appetite to hear from the leading experts and leaders in our sector,” said Darren Taylor, National Specification and Projects Manager, whose team organised the day. “We were absolutely delighted to see so many new faces from across the specification sector at Let’s Talk About Light. It was wonderful to be face-to-face once again with so many industry colleagues.”
‘The value of learning’
“There is no doubt that specifiers value opportunities to learn and share best practice, and with this one-day event, this is exactly what we have provided,” continues Darren. “The absence of a major UK lighting trade show has created a gap in the market for quality thought leadership events. The obvious solution was to host our own – and the feedback has been absolutely tremendous, which is so rewarding for the team involved.”