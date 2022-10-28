Cooltech rebrands to Ecoserv Technical Services

Cooltech Environmental Engineering has been renamed as Ecoserv Technical Services and has made a number of senior management appointments following the acquisition of the company by Ecoserv Group last year. The rebranded maintenance and technical services provider will make up around 40% of the expanded group and is central to its plans to create the largest sustainable facilities service provider in the UK. Eduardas Chodoverdianas will now head up the business as Managing Director, while Alan Wainwright has been appointed as Operations Director.

“This is an exciting time for the business, and as an important part of the Ecoserv Group, there is huge potential for as to develop and grow,” explains Eduardas Chodoverdianas, Managing Director of Ecoserv Technical Services. “We are already progressing cross-selling opportunities with both new and existing customers, as well as looking at how we can expand our maintenance offering with complementary services.”

Ecoserv Technical Services currently provides mechanical, electrical, HVAC and statutory compliance services to 100 customer locations in and around the M25 in the commercial residential, office, retail and hospitality space. Its 40-strong team, including a network of on-site and mobile engineers, is already recognised as a leading sustainable and certified carbon neutral maintenance partner within the FM sector and works with many of the UK’s leading property managing agents.

Dees Maharaj, chief sales officer at Ecoserv Group commented: “Over the past couple of years we have taken giant strides in challenging circumstances to ensure we are best placed to take advantage of opportunities within the FM marketplace. We believe maintenance, cleaning and waste management provide an excellent fit, enabling us to deliver responsible, multi-service solutions that create safe and high-performing workspaces. With our sustainable service offering we have become a disruptor in the sector, focused on the need to not only reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions, but also Scope 3.”

Jean-Henri Beukes, chief executive of Ecoserv Group added: “The acquisition of Cooltech was a significant milestone in our transformation to a multi-service FM specialist. This latest name change is part of our consolidation of recent acquisitions to ensure we are best placed to maximise cross-selling opportunities, develop our offering and target further acquisitions. We are already looking at ways of expanding our presence in the northwest of England and introducing complementary reactive maintenance services.”

Ecoserv Group is the largest family-owned provider of sustainable FM in the UK. As a certified carbon neutral business, the company works in partnership with customers nationwide to achieve meaningful change and minimise the eco impact of the built environment. It is committed to cutting carbon emissions, boosting efficiency and ensuring the wellbeing of all building users, with the aim of reducing the environmental impact of a typical FM operation.