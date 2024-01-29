ECS works with industry to update digital occupation frameworks

The digital occupational framework within the Electrotechnical Certification Scheme (ECS) has been updated, following a review by the ECS Digital Industry Working Group.

Changes have been introduced to ensure the scheme remains relevant and to enable certifications from external providers – such as Microsoft and Cisco – to be recognised following review and mapping against the current standards. This structure was introduced to give wider industry insight into the competence of individuals working in this sector through the ECS platforms, and drills down into the essential core competencies for skills, knowledge, experience and behaviours of people working across the digital sector.

Uniquely, ECS brings together the hardware, software, and security occupations across all types of roles to give a simple to understand framework and identifies opportunities for good career development. This means employers, clients and others can quickly identify who is qualified and competent to be working across these vital services for some of the largest employers and critical infrastructure to support the UK economy.

The new structure is made up of occupations in three categories: Digital Support & Development; Network Support, and Digital and Cyber Security.

Digital Support & Development includes disciplines such as Technical Systems Support, Software Development and Data and Analytics.

Network Support includes disciplines such as Server and Systems Administration and Support, Data Centre Operations and Management.

Digital and Cyber Security includes Digital Forensics, Penetration Testing, Cloud and ICS/SCADA Security.

In each category, there is progression from apprenticeships to entry level routes, professional certifications, skilled status and managerial status.

The ECS Digital Industry Working Group, who developed the framework, includes representatives from a large number of associations, training providers, employers and awarding organisations such as CompTIA, BCS – Chartered Institute for IT, Institute of Engineering Technology, City & Guilds, NG Bailey IT, Uniper, Pearson, Tech Skills, Datapath, Voicepath and more.

Graham Hunter, vice-president for skills certification at CompTIA, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Canada, said: “Technology innovation is progressing at an extraordinary rate and as the systems we use continue to become even more interconnected, it’s vital that those responsible for supporting and installing these systems have the skills required of them to keep pace with new practices and ways of working. New entrants and seasoned professionals alike will benefit from industry-created certifications based on recognisable job roles which help guide businesses in the latest developments.”

He added: “Additional awareness of topics such as security by design and system hardening are widening the skills required of professionals and by having agreed standards created by industry peers this can help create a foundation for employee development programmes. The JIB & ECS understands the importance of lifelong learning and we are excited to work with them to create and support upskilling programmes that are engaging and relevant for their Digital Support Operatives and Technicians.”

Patricia Barlow, product manager at BCS as the Chartered Institute for IT, explained: “As a steadfast advocate for career development and industry excellence, BCS – the Chartered Institute for IT, proudly champions the benefits of occupational mapping and an industry-led approach to competence. We believe in empowering professionals to navigate their career journeys with precision, offering a clear roadmap that aligns with industry standards. ECS is helping to bring various parts of the sector together and professional membership such as RITTech is recognised as part of this requirement for trusted and competent professionals in the digital space. Through this collaborative work, we aim to foster a thriving community of skilled individuals prepared to meet and exceed the dynamic challenges in making IT good for society.”

The Digital Industry Working Group will continue to provide an industry forum across related disciplines to ensure that the ECS card scheme remains a central part of raising competence across the digital industry as we work towards a more integrated and digital built environment.