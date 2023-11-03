ECS passes 50,000 assessments using Remote Invigilation system

More than 50,000 online assessments have now been taken using the Electrotechnical Certifications Scheme’s (ECS) Remote Invigilation system.

Initially launched as a pilot for employers in January 2021, the system was designed to address concerns about closures of assessment centres during Covid restrictions. It was expanded for ECS card holders to use later the same year, offering the ECS Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) Awareness Assessment and technical assessments across Fire and Security, Network Infrastructure, Electrical Safety and Building Controls.

The option to undertake assessments remotely, without having to travel, has proved a popular innovation, as both companies and individuals welcome the greater flexibility and savings on time and money. Candidates have the freedom to complete their assessment, securely and safely, at a time convenient to them, with no programs to download or browser extensions needed. All that is required is a laptop or desktop with a webcam and a stable internet connection.

Assessments can be set up and taken as soon as purchased which provides timely assurance for the employer and client that the minimum standards are in place for health, safety and environmental awareness. As well as being quick and simple to use, the system incorporates AI-powered, behavioural monitoring and verification tools, to combat fraudulent behaviour.

Updates and upgrades to the system have been ongoing since launch to simplify processes and improve user experience. In addition to on-screen guidance, there is a video available on the ECS website with step-by-step instructions on how to set up and undertake an online assessment.

Arthur McKay, a JIB member company and part of the Atalian Servest Group, recently had one of their team sit the 50,000th assessment using Remote Invigilation. Mike Stark, Director of Data Cabling and Networks for Atalian Servest AMK, said: “ECS Remote Invigilation revolutionises assessments, saving businesses invaluable time and money. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology, it ensures a secure, convenient and cost-effective experience. Embracing this system means streamlined processes, reduced administrative burdens and significant cost savings on physical infrastructure and personnel. Companies now invest more in their core activities, driving innovation and growth. Embracing ECS Remote Invigilation isn’t just a choice, it’s a strategic advantage, empowering businesses to focus on what truly matters, fostering efficiency, and maximising profitability in today’s fast-paced world.”

Jay Parmar, Chief Executive of the Joint industry Board (JIB), said: “The Remote Invigilation assessment system has proved to be a great success since its launch in 2021. We are delighted to be able to offer this service to ECS card holders as its ease of use provides a flexible solution to customers who are concerned about time restraints and travel costs. There are also obvious environmental benefits in not having to travel to assessment centres. We endeavour to provide a first-class service to our customers and will continue to try and deliver excellent value and improve our offering based on valuable customer feedback.”