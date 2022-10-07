Domus Ventilation launches new interactive website

Domus Ventilation, manufacturer of market-leading ventilation systems that save energy and improve indoor air quality, has launched a new company website – domusventilation.co.uk – featuring an innovative interactive ‘show home’ which enables visitors to see product solutions for types of properties and individual rooms.

domusventilation.co.uk has been redesigned from the bottom up, with completely new navigation and a modern, striking new look. It provides clear, easy access to the most popular content, including Domus Ventilation’s comprehensive product range, and has introduced new sections providing an overview of the company’s specific ventilation solutions and services for residential and light commercial properties, developers and merchants.

At the heart of the new website, is the Domus Digital Showroom, featuring an eye-catching graphic of the inside of a residential apartment development. Visitors to the website can explore the potential products used in seven options – studio, 1 bed, 2 bed, 3 bed, gym, café, and ceiling void. Clicking one of the icons within these scenarios reveals the Domus Ventilation product suitable for that application, including a 360° product image, product overview in bulleted form, and links to the relevant product page and product range for more detailed information. The interactive graphic makes finding the right solution for a specific property type and its rooms effective and enjoyable!

Access to information has been improved on domusventilation.co.uk through the introduction of Downloads and Learn sections. The former houses Domus Ventilation’s array of brochures and datasheets and access to download the Domus Ventilation Family Manager free BIM REVIT software. The Learn section encompasses the latest news and case studies, along with accredited training courses provided by the company; these include Residential Ventilation Principles & Building Regulations, Pre-Planning Conditions & Ventilation, and MVHR Design & Best Practise.

As you would expect, the product section on the new website provides comprehensive information on Domus Ventilation’s energy efficient ventilation systems and products, organised by System Ventilation, Fan Range, Fan Ancillaries, and Ducting Range. Replacement fans, spare parts and ventilation accessories can also be purchased through the website, for maximum convenience.

Domus Ventilation has a well-deserved reputation for quality, supported by excellent technical support, from a market leading manufacturer and designer. It is well placed to offer immediate, practical solutions to Building Regulations Parts F & L. For further information on Domus Ventilation, please contact vent.info@domusventilation.co.ukor visit domusventilation.co.uk