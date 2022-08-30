Newsletter Items

CPD on carbon & economic comparison for hot water systems using heat pumps, electric & hydrogen

You are cordially invited to the above event, which deals with the current energy trilemma. The CPD is fully approved and certified.

There are two events each day – one at lunchtime and one in the later afternoon/early evening – you can choose either for your convenience. Space is limited, so to secure your place or places for your organisation, please email engineer@rinnaiuk.com or call Molly Chamberlain on 01928 595 937 or simply use the Qcode

• 21 & 22 September 

• LONDON BUILDING CENTRE

• 26 Store St, London WC1E 7BT

