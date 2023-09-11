Commercial LED downlights with CCT switch

Proving popular with contractors is Ovia’s Sprite and E-Sprite range of commercial recessed downlights with CCT switch.

Sprite is a range of recessed TRIAC dimmable LED downlights with CCT switch (correlated colour temperature) switch – a built-in, three position switch which allows for instant change of the colour temperature, from warm white (3000k), to cool white (4000k) to daylight (6000k).

These IP54-rated aluminium downlights are supplied with TRIAC dimmable drivers which are pre-wired with a Fast Fit Flow connector or 3-in-1 multi-function dimming option for quick and easier installation. There are four sizes available – 3”, 5”, 6” and 8” diameter – and a choice of 10W, 13W, 18W, 25W and 35W versions, to cover a wide range of installation types and requirements. They have a five year warranty.

The E-Sprite range of recessed LED downlights with CCT switch are eco commercial downlights that are available in 9W, 15W, 25W or 30W. These IP20 rated downlights are supplied with a CCT switch as standard and are pre-wired with a Fast Fit Flow connector or 3-in-1 multi-function dimming option for quick and easier installation. They have a three year warranty.

The full range can be seen in the latest Ovia catalogue which can be downloaded from the Ovia website – www.oviauk.com – and the Scolmore Group app.