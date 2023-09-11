LightingNewsletter Items

Commercial LED downlights with CCT switch

Proving popular with contractors is Ovia’s Sprite and E-Sprite range of commercial recessed downlights with CCT switch.

Sprite is a range of recessed TRIAC dimmable LED downlights with CCT switch (correlated colour temperature) switch – a built-in, three position switch which allows for instant change of the colour temperature, from warm white (3000k), to cool white (4000k) to daylight (6000k).

These IP54-rated aluminium downlights are supplied with TRIAC dimmable drivers which are pre-wired with a Fast Fit Flow connector or 3-in-1 multi-function dimming option for quick and easier installation.  There are four sizes available – 3”, 5”, 6” and 8” diameter – and a choice of 10W, 13W, 18W, 25W and 35W versions, to cover a wide range of installation types and requirements. They have a five year warranty.

The E-Sprite range of recessed LED downlights with CCT switch are eco commercial downlights that are available in 9W, 15W, 25W or 30W.  These IP20 rated downlights are supplied with a CCT switch as standard and are pre-wired with a Fast Fit Flow connector or 3-in-1 multi-function dimming option for quick and easier installation.  They have a three year warranty.

The full range can be seen in the latest Ovia catalogue which can be downloaded from the Ovia website – www.oviauk.com – and the Scolmore Group app.

You might also like
Building Controls & Automation

Aperta IP multi-way door entry solution from ESP

Cable Management

Unicrimp offers an extensive range of fire-safe metal cable clips

Electrical Services

Scolmore adds unswitched sockets to Part M range

Heat Pumps

ELCO heat pumps deliver lesson in efficiency at Staffordshire academy

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra