Aperta IP multi-way door entry solution from ESP

ESPs’ Aperta IP PoE access control range brings to market high spec door entry solutions that are quick and easy to install and suitable for a wide range of projects. From large apartment blocks to small commercial properties and domestic dwellings, the range has been designed to offer more flexible installation and improved performance compared with traditional ‘2-wire’ and ‘4-wire’ systems.

At the top end of the range is the Aperta IP Multi Way Outdoor Station which offers a range of features and benefits, including simple PoE installation, HD video, IP65 ingress protection and user-friendly 4” GUI display. The system is powered by a PoE switch and includes proximity fob and keypad function to release connected door locks, making it an ideal system for buildings housing multiple apartments or offices – up to 200 individual apartments or offices can be accommodated per outdoor station. For larger projects than this, contractors and specifiers are encouraged to contact ESP’s dedicated technical team for further information (design@espuk.com)

The Aperta IP system is powered by the ClickSmart+ app, which gives control of the whole Aperta IP range. App functions include call receive from the outdoor station with clear 2-way audio and video; lock release to allow access to the property; snapshot to mobile phone and monitor playback for missed events (requires microSD card installation).

The outdoor station is manufactured from an aluminium alloy offering a robust housing design solution with a high impact rating. It features a High-Definition camera and full duplex audio to provide clear communication during a visitor call.

The Aperta IP range includes 7” monitors, available in a black or white housing option and featuring a slimline, contemporary design. They offer Wi-Fi and LAN connection to support the various functions of the ClickSmart+ app, including the ‘Call Divert’ feature, which transfers calls to the app when a visitor calls from the outdoor station. The monitors incorporate a user-friendly touch screen GUI monitor and offer full High-Definition live view from the outstation’s camera, as well as duplex audio. Monitors also include a record function (microSD card required).

All devices are connected together via PoE switches, making installations convenient by removing the requirement to have a power supply per device. Unlike other options on the market, the Aperta IP door entry system does not require programming software to configure the system.

A brochure showcasing the Aperta IP range can be downloaded from the ESP website – www.espuk.com – as well as from the Scolmore Group app.

