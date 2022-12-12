CIAT helps customers decarbonise with new Vectios Rooftop Units on R-454B

CIAT has launched a new range of Vectios rooftop air conditioning units operating on lower global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant R-454B, enabling customers such as retailers and logistics companies to significantly reduce their carbon footprint by replacing high GWP R-410A systems. With a GWP of 466, R-454B’s overall carbon footprint is more than 80% lower than HFC R-410A. CIAT is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

The combination of lower GWP, improved seasonal efficiency and reduced refrigerant charge substantially reduces the carbon footprint of the new units, which are available in cooling capacities from 23 to 91kW and heating capacities from 22 to 90kW.

“The Vectios on R-454B offers an optimum solution for rooftop applications,” said Natividad Molero, Product Manager, Rooftops, CIAT. “As supermarkets and other end users seek to decarbonise and cut their energy costs, our extended range of R-454B refrigerant options provide a ready-made solution to support them on their journey to net zero.”

Vectios on R-454B is as space-saving and quiet-running as the acclaimed previous generation, while significantly reducing environmental impact and delivering higher efficiencies and lower operating costs for end users. With energy prices rising sharply, this is a crucial issue for retailers and other customers.

Advanced indoor air quality options available on Vectios, such as high-efficiency filtration, fine airflow control and CO 2 sensors, support the highest levels of comfort and wellbeing, and align with the #CIAT4life initiative to create healthier indoor environments.

Equipment performance is certified under the Eurovent scheme, giving end users complete confidence in the cooling and heating capacities, airflow and efficiency claims. In addition, Vectios and VectiosPowerTM – in both refrigerant versions – were the first rooftop units registered under the internationally recognised Ecopassport®program, which is based on the ISO 14025 Environmental Product Declaration standard. Together, the Vectios and VectiosPower R-454B ranges represent one of the largest offerings with the new refrigerant from a single manufacturer.

For installers, Vectios units are designed to be easy to lift and position on site, and, once in place, simply require air ducts and electrical connection, making installation quick and easy.

The Vectios units support Carrier’s 2030 Environmental, Social and Governance goals to reduce its customers’ carbon footprint by more than 1 gigaton. To learn more about CIAT’s Vectios and VectiosPower range operating on R-454B, visit https://www.ciat.com/en/eu/products-systems/rooftop-units-and-packaged-systems/rooftop-units/vectios-tm-r-454b/.