Carrier UK hosts VIP Advantage customers at Wembley Stadium

Carrier recently welcomed Advantage customers to a VIP event at Wembley Stadium for insight into the latest product developments, including an update on the importance of indoor air quality (IAQ) and Carrier technology to support healthy buildings.

The Carrier Advantage programme includes three tiers: Silver, Gold and Platinum. During the evening event, selected customers from each tier were presented with a program membership certificate for their ongoing support. Silver customer Brooktherm Refrigeration Ltd collected the first certificate of the evening. Gold customers Imtech and Air Technology Systems (ATS) also collected certificates. Rounding off the presentation was Platinum and long-standing customer Aircon Sales and Service.

“We were delighted to be joined by some of our most valued customers at Wembley Stadium for our VIP customer conference,” said Bertrand Rotagnon, Europe Sales Director, Carrier. “Relationships are the lifeblood behind Carrier Advantage, and we truly value them with our customers. We are committed to delivering outstanding products and a suite of Advantage benefits so our customers can meet their goals and take their businesses to the next level.”

The day included a guided tour of the iconic stadium, followed by a dinner held in Club Wembley during which guest speaker Nathan Wood, Chair of the Building Engineering Services Association’s Health & Wellbeing in Buildings Group, delivered an informative presentation about the continued need to monitor and improve IAQ – a focus of Carrier’s Healthy Buildings programme. The Carrier team then explained more about the benefits of the customer Advantage programme, before premiering a brand-new apprenticeship video that highlights the range of professional opportunities offered by the global leader in HVAC solutions.