Annual review highlights success stories of 2022

The JIB, which upholds standards in the electrotechnical contracting industry, has released its Annual Review, which highlights some of the biggest success stories from 2022, a year which saw the Building Safety Act come into force, engaging discussions at two regional forums and the relaunch of the Apprentice Exchange Programme.

Although it was a year free of the Covid-induced lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 it was not without its challenges, with the war in Ukraine, government turmoil and the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II all affecting our lives in some way. However, the JIB has continued to strive to build stronger relationships with its members and the Regional Forums held in Birmingham and London allowed members and non-members alike to share market insights and learn more about the value JIB membership delivers.

The Building Safety Act 2022 came into force in June 2022 as one of the main regulatory steps introduced to improve safety in the construction industry after the Grenfell disaster. The Act will give more protection to leaseholders who were potentially seeing bills for covering costs of removing unsafe cladding from their building sent their way.

The JIB was also delighted to relaunch its Apprentice Exchange Programme, which offers one lucky apprentice the chance to spend six weeks living and working as an electrician in Brisbane, Australia.

There was more good news with the JIB Skills Development Fund, which distributed over £22,000 in course grants in the last funding year, helping more than 30 employees on their skills journey.

Some commendable milestones were celebrated as well, as ECS Check passed the 2,000 registrations mark and ECS Registered Electrician status reached 40,000 gold card holders.

Jay Parmar, chief executive of the JIB, said: “During the last year the range and breadth of issues the JIB has tackled would not have been possible without the excellent support of our partner organisations and our members – and something we don’t take for granted. The JIB team and I very much look forward to working with our members next year and doing all we can to ensure the electrotechnical sector continues to prosper.”