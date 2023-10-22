BSF gets to grips with low carbon heating solutions

The Building Services Forum 2023 (BSF) was held at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel in London on October 5 attended by industry professionals from the across the sector.

This year the event shone a spotlight on low carbon heating solutions, crucial to cutting emissions in line with the government’s Net Zero by 2050 target.

As well as an excellent networking opportunity, the BSF also welcomed seven industry specialists, who each tackled the all-important subject from a different angle.

Beginning proceedings was Hoval’s regional sales manager Stuart Foy who set out to challenge the conventional view of renewable solutions and explained the benefits of hybrid and multi component renewable solutions.

He was followed by Mitsubishi’s Samira Saravi, who took a closer look at commercial heat pumps, looking at specific types of heat pump and the applications they are best suited to.

Bill Sinclair, technical director, Adveco, focused on solar thermal solutions, examining why solar thermal fell out of favour, and why it is now being re-evaluated as an immediate response for reduction of carbon and costs. He also compared the application of heat pumps and solar PV versus as well as in use alongside solar thermal.

Adrian Polak, EndoTherm product manager at Endo Enterprises, introduced guests to EndoTherm and EndoCool – multi-award-winning energy saving additives for wet heating proven to save up to 15% on heating & cooling costs as well as delivering significant energy savings & substantial reduction of carbon emissions.

It was then the turn of Neil Parry, global head of district energy, Armstrong Fluid Technology to talk about the benefits of district energy and its importance when it comes to reducing carbon emissions. He explained how to ensure optimised efficiency in heat networks and discussed the potential of incoming UK legislation on Zoning.

Val Belz, specification engineer of Panasonic explained how the company has been innovating with low GWP refrigerants as well as many other things including hydrogen technologies.

Concluding the day’s proceedings, Gary Bareham of CPA Solutions discussed how the company’s Enershied Air Barriers can help customers overcome challenges related to energy efficiency, indoor air quality and stable internal temperature regardless of conditions. The technology can be used to effectively reduce heating and cooling bills in commercial buildings.

We would like to thank our sponsors, Hoval, Mitsubishi, Adveco, Endo Enterprises, Armstrong Fluid Technology, Panasonic, CPA Solutions and Steinel for their support.

