Breathing Buildings employees take a hike to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer

Two employees from Breathing Buildings walked Peddars Way to raise vital funds for the charity Young Lives vs Cancer. Together, James Lupson, Factory Supervisor, and Mark Thomas, Purchasing Assistant, walked the long-distance footpath through the Suffolk and Norfolk countryside to raise an impressive £210 for the charity. Young Lives vs Cancer is Breathing Building’s chosen charity as part of a 2023 group-wide initiative. So far £12,111 has been raised to help the organisation continue their vital work in supporting young people and their families facing a cancer diagnosis and its treatment.

Keen to support Breathing Building’s money-raising campaign, James and Mark decided on Peddars Way, the 47-mile route along the Roman road from Knettishall to Hunstanton, because of the challenging nature of the walk. “We picked a route with a gruelling 770ft elevation but know it is nothing in comparison to the uphill battle that cancer fighters can face. Although the walk was tough, the scenery was beautiful and we were thrilled when we finally reached the edge of Hunstanton,” explained James, a keen walker who has tried to complete the route on three previous occasions.

The pair made the walk even tougher by squeezing the distance into two days, where most walkers complete the journey over three. “At the beginning I thought we would easily complete Peddars Way, but it was a lot harder than I expected,” said Mark, an enthusiastic gym-goer and cyclist. “The great weather and beautiful scenery kept us going towards our goal of raising funds for Young Lives vs Cancer, despite the challenges.”

The pair even sustained minor injuries during their hike, James to a muscle in his hip, and Mark to his calves. However, supporting the work of Young Lives vs Cancer was so important to that they both kept going, finally reaching Hunstanton after walking for 20 and half hours over two days.

Young Lives vs Cancer (formerly CLIC Sargent) is solely funded by donations. Every day, 12 more children and young people hear the devastating news that they have cancer, and the charity helps families find the strength to face whatever cancer throws at them.

The money raised by James and Luke will help the charity continue to fight for children and young people. For example, £15 could pay towards a social worker to support a recently diagnosed young person; £38 could pay for a family to stay in one of the charity’s Homes from Home near the hospital, and £100 could contribute to a financial grant so families facing money worries can pay for essentials, like food.

Speaking on behalf of Young Lives vs Cancer, Hollie Trezise, Fundraising Engagement Manager said: “We’re delighted that James and Mark chose to walk in aid of Young Lives vs Cancer and would like to congratulate them on their journey. We’re very grateful for all the fundraising by Breathing Buildings and their staff. Thanks to their excellent efforts, young people facing cancer, and their families, won’t have to face cancer alone.” To donate to Young Lives vs Cancer, head to https://www.justgiving.com/team/VVUK to help Mark and James reach an even greater total for the charity.

