BITZER aims to acquire Danish electronics firm

The BITZER Group has announced its intent to acquire OJ Electronics A/S, headquartered in Sønderborg, Denmark. With this, BITZER is broadening its portfolio for electronic components for the HVAC&R industry.

BITZER and OJ Electronics have signed the acquisition contract. The transaction is subject to the usual approval and is expected to close no later than in Q3 2023. With the acquisition, BITZER as a specialist for refrigeration, air conditioning and heat pump technology is investing in broadening its scope for electronic components especially in air handling and floor heating systems – and supporting energy efficiency in the HVAC&R industry as well as intelligent solutions for heating.

OJ Electronics, originally founded in 1964, is a technology and innovation leader in the development, manufacturing and distribution of control solutions for ventilation systems and electric floor heating. Its product portfolio consists of controls and panels for air handling units as well as drives for fans and compressors in ventilation systems and thermostats for electric floor heating.

Cultural fit for energy efficiency and smart electronic components

“Family orientation and innovation is what makes both OJ Electronics and us successful – and we are sure that this cultural fit will lead to even greater success,” says Christian Wehrle, chief executive of the BITZER Group. “Welcoming OJ Electronics to BITZER by investing in energy-efficient and smart electronic components shows our strong profitable growth strategy entirely in the sense of “more than a compressor.”

“We are very happy to become part of the global BITZER family because we have the same culture and values. Family-oriented, trustworthy and always placing the customer in the centre – these are the most important values for both of our companies, says Erik Damsgaard, chief executive of OJ Electronics. The company employs over 180 people based in the headquarters in Sønderborg, Denmark. The developer and manufacturer of electronic components for ventilation and electric floor heating systems has a strong focus on innovation and customisation.