Events

BESA annual conference & industry awards

BESA is delighted that the eighth Annual Conference and Industry Awards will take place on the 17th October 2024 at the Brewery London. The conference is the meeting place for forward-thinking industry professionals, visionary speakers, leading industry exhibitors and young talent.

The conference will showcase…

  • Expert speakers and thought-provoking discussion.
  • Reflective CPD’s through our technical sessions.
  • Exclusive launches
  • Inspiring and informative keynotes 
  • Industry leading exhibitors
  • Networking with industry peers

https://www.thebesa.com/the-besa-annual-conference

