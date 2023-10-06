Industry News

BESA Annual Conference 2023

The #BESAAnnualConf is your chance to have your voice, and your opportunity to help shape the future of the industry, as you will have the unique opportunity to be in the room with industry leaders and game changers.

The Conference will bring together industry professionals, future engineers, leading industry manufacturers and inspiring speakers and deliver an engaging programme dedicated on bringing up to date content for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration sectors.

BESA Members go free, book those tickets today: https://uk.eventsforce.net/besa/8/register

#BuildingServices #Networking #Event #BuildingBusinesses #FutureLeaders #TechnicalCPD

