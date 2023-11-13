Baxi unveils specialist commercial heat pump facility and new heat pump technology

Heating and hot water solutions provider Baxi has hosted the first official visit to its €13 million commercial heat pump R&D and laboratory site in Vilafranca del Penedès, Spain. Baxi is part of the €2.2 billion-turnover BDR Thermea Group, one of the largest producers of heating appliances worldwide.

The 7,000m² Baxi factory, located near Barcelona and opened just last year, is focused on developing and producing commercial heat pump technology. The site boasts complete in-house capabilities spanning R&D, logistics, manufacturing and assembly, and including climatic testing chambers and a controls desk.

During the visit, guests were provided with an exclusive preview of the new Remeha Effenca commercial heat pump series that was designed and produced at Vilafranca and is currently undergoing final testing. The new range, which includes high temperature R290 refrigerant air source heat pumps (ASHPs), will launch imminently in the UK with full Environmental Product Declaration (EPD).

Harriet Evans, Renewables Director at Baxi said: “The focus on low carbon design is now critical in line with ambitious government decarbonisation targets. Heat pumps, which decarbonise heating at the point of use, are a big part of how we as a company are supporting our commercial and residential customers through the energy transition. We are proud to demonstrate our full in-house capabilities and competencies at Vilafranca, and of the wide expertise and support we have within Group in this technology. We are excited to be expanding our Remeha ASHP range in the very near future with both medium and high temperature ASHPs – watch this space!”

BDR Thermea’s acquisition in 2021 of Barcelona-based Hitecsa, an important manufacturer in the Spanish market for commercial and industrial climate control systems, has enabled the Group to offer the entire range of heat pump solutions to suit all customer needs, from residential to large commercial applications.

In the UK, Baxi launched its first Remeha commercial heat pump in 2022. The company recently announced its latest commercial ASHP project, a collaboration with Oakes Energy Services to decarbonise a series of school swimming pool buildings for the Priory Federation of Academies Trust.

Heat pump production capacity at Vilafranca has scaled up by 50% in the last twelve months, with plans to triple in the next five years via new commercial heat pump solutions in development.