Baxi parent company BDR Thermea appoints new COO

The parent company to Baxi and leading manufacturer of smart thermal comfort solutions, BDR Thermea, has appointed Luigi La Morgia as chief operating officer. Luigi will join the management board and report directly to chief executive Bertrand Schmitt.

Luigi brings over 20 years of experience in general management, operations and supply chain in large multinationals, including at Ducati, Fiat Powertrain, and most recently Whirlpool, where he served as Vice President Manufacturing and Supply Chain EMEA. In this time, Luigi has been involved in successful company integration processes, supply chain turnaround and world class manufacturing development.

In his position as COO, Luigi will be responsible for group-wide procurement, supply chain and manufacturing, to maximise the effectiveness and efficiency of BDR Thermea Group’s operations for its customers. This includes the UK-based customers served by Baxi and its brands, both in the residential and commercial sectors.

“I am thrilled to join a company whose values I so strongly identify with,” said Luigi. “As part of its ‘sustainable future’ value, BDR Thermea Group has ambitious plans to lead the energy transition in residential and office buildings. And in line with the Group’s ‘customer focus’ value, I’m looking forward to developing the efficient and effective operations needed to deliver on changing customer demand. I’m a firm believer in ‘one team’, BDR Thermea’s third value. This is how we get things done, showing that teamwork truly makes the difference.”

Welcoming Luigi to the Management Board, chief executive Bertrand Schmitt said: “To match the robustness of our ambitions, we need strong leadership to guide us in the right direction. We feel very fortunate to have Luigi joining us in the new role of COO, with his wealth of experience helping us to further develop our future-ready operations for the exciting times that lie ahead.”