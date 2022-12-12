Ali Farooqi joins Distech Controls

Distech Controls, an innovation leader connecting people with intelligent building solutions, has announced that Muhammad Ali Farooqi has joined the UK team as Solutions Architect. He will work in collaboration with the sales team, technical support and the research & development team to further grow Distech Controls’ product lines and solutions specifically for the UK market.

Ali has extensive experience within Building Management Systems (BMS) and the controls industry having worked for well-known brands as a BMS project manager and project engineer for almost 12 years. He has designed and delivered many intelligent building projects, participating in engineering works at all levels and engaging with consultants, energy managers, property portfolio managers, IT consultants and other specialist service providers. His deep understanding of market trends, products and rich building industry experience puts him in an ideal position to develop the Distech Controls product portfolio in his role as Solutions Architect.

“I closely follow the latest technological developments especially in the controls automation sector,” comments Ali. “I strongly believe that only with the best of technologies and clear vision we can solve the many environmental challenges facing our planet today and I wanted to work for a company that shared my passion for technology and sustainability. Exploring the Distech Controls product range, I was very impressed with the ECLYPSE APEX controller’s openness and data modelling abilities. It is a unique controller like no other in the BMS market and is based on future-proof technology. Overall, the Distech Controls product range has continually improved, and the company has a clear path for growth. In my new role, I will work to increase the products value proposition specifically expand the IOT (internet of things) applications and unlock rich services for developers, businesses, and customers thereby opening new doors to building intelligence.”

Simon Ward, Director of Sales – UK & Ireland for Distech Controls, comments, “It is fantastic to have Ali join the UK team. His knowledge of the market and understanding of the needs of our system integrators, clients and end users, is going to be pivotal to our product development. Ali’s hiring is a reflection of Distech Controls’ ambition to continue to grow in the UK, creating a firm foundation for other investments to become one of the major players in the UK.”

To learn more about Distech Controls or to get in touch with Ali visit www.distech-controls.com