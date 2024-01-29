Zehnder revolutionises air distribution installation with the launch of RapidLock

Indoor climate solutions provider, Zehnder Group UK, today launches an innovative new connection clip for quicker and easier installs for its air distribution systems.

The new connector for Zehnder’s semi-ridged ducting, aptly named RapidLock®, ensures a secure, airtight connection across the air distribution system – from the manifold to the grille housing. This removes the pain for installers of grappling with metal clips, greasing gaskets or relying on bayonet sockets, even when ducting is rotated 90 degrees.

With the new Zehnder RapidLock connection, a tight seal is made in seconds and installers can confidently move onto the next task. The easy-to-use connectors can be fitted, unclipped and adjusted with ease, preventing problematic unclipping, which often results in ducting being damaged with metal clips if the ductwork wasn’t originally aligned properly.

Designed for ease of use, the Zehnder RapidLock connector streamlines the installation process of ventilation systems, including mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) units.

In an industry facing training and skills gaps, this new innovation addresses a crucial need. It can help to prevent issues during installation, which can lead to significant problems as well as additional time and costs.

The new install solution will help to enhance overall trust in products and give peace of mind to the end-user that the ventilation system they have in place is helping to create a comfortable and healthy environment.

RapidLock forms part of Zehnder’s complete Air Distribution System. Its comprehensive range is designed to efficiently route air from its ventilation systems to targeted spaces within a building, be it new builds or renovations. From thermal-insulated ducting and ancillaries to versatile ducting manifolds, grilles, valves and the new RapidLock connectors, it comprises everything needed to create an efficient and flexible air distribution network for heating, cooling, and ventilation needs.

Rupert Kazlauciunas, Technical Product Manager at Zehnder Group UK said: “Our new RapidLock connector is proven to make installation three times faster per household*. Through aiding technicians in the installation process, enhancing opportunity for swift commissioning and hassle-free maintenance, we’re confident that our latest design will prove invaluable to the industry.”“The RapidLock connector technology prevents any problems when unclipping and ensures firm duct connections, even with a rotation ability of 90 degrees, making it adaptable to spaces of various shapes and sizes. This new, advanced sealing technology addresses air vent leakage – often mistaken as system faults rather than installation error – that can lead to various issues such as increased energy consumption, disruptive noise, reduced indoor air quality, and uneven airflow.”

With the introduction of the new RapidLock connectors, the ventilation system is free from draughts and noise disruptions as it ensures a secure, airtight seal. It allows for more precise control over the air distribution, ensuring even, effective fresh air supply indoors and promoting a healthy environment with quiet ventilation.