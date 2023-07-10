Woodford Renewables & SmartTECH launches Innovation Hub

Leading building services contractor Woodford Renewables & SmartTECH has successfully launched its state-of-the-art Innovation Hub. Based at the company’s headquarters in Essex, the Hub will play a key role in Woodford’s new division going forward, as it looks to promote energy saving strategies and technologies among consultants, engineers and facilities managers in both the commercial and domestic sectors.

Following its official opening by Woodford Chairman Roy Alderslade, the Innovation Hub will be used to demonstrate the latest sustainable products and technologies, as well as provide staff with valuable training to improve their understanding of renewables as the UK continues its journey to net zero. The venue also provides a base for local businesses and Woodford’s industry partners in London and the South East to come and learn more about sustainable buildings, along with CPD opportunities.

By working closely with MEP consultants, engineers and facilities managers, Woodford Renewables & SmartTECH ensures businesses are functioning efficiently, helping them reduce operating costs while delivering maximum return on investment. From installing solar PV through to optimising HVAC systems, Woodford can advise on compliance-led change and provide payback modelling, ensuring renewable energy is accessible and affordable for all projects. The Renewables & SmartTECH team is fronted by Sheaun Carpenter, Operations Director, alongside Woodford’s newly-appointed Head of Business Development, Jamie Lewis.

Commenting on the company’s latest offering, Jamie Lewis said: “Woodford Renewables & SmartTECH is focused on driving sustainability and developing energy saving initiatives for both commercial and residential projects. Utilising renewable resources, we can help meet the UK’s growing need for energy while keeping carbon emissions low and helping the country deal with climate change. Now, thanks to the Innovation Hub, our suppliers have a facility where they can trial products – such as low temperature radiators, solar and heat pump systems – to maximise their sustainable potential.”

The Innovation Hub is part of Woodford Renewables & SmartTECH’s ongoing commitment to providing commercial and industry energy-saving opportunities throughout a wide range of applications, including offices, schools, industrial units, hospitals, car parks, leisure facilities, airports and more.

Jamie continued: “The introduction of the Hub coincides with the upgrade of our offices, which benefit from 100 solar PV panels, smart LED lighting, EV car chargers and upcycled furniture. Each of these elements will contribute to Woodford’s own journey to net zero by 2030, as we continue to build on our existing skillset and share our knowledge with our customers and their projects.”

Sheaun Carpenter, Operations Director, added: “We are thrilled to have opened the Innovation Hub. It is testament to our work ethic and commitment to renewables that we can now offer excellent facilities for both clients and local businesses to expand their knowledge of carbon cutting strategies and technologies. After all, it is key to establish a skilled workforce to look after the renewable projects that emerge and come to fruition in the coming years.”

