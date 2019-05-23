Wieland provides an efficient and sustainable connection for Cambridge Stem Cell Institute

Wieland Electric has supplied its Metalynx² structured wiring system and Revos electrical connectors for use in the new six storey state-of-the-art, Biomedical Research Building on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus. Home to the Cambridge Stem Cell Institute, the prestigious 18,000m2 building, is part of the University of Cambridge and located directly next to the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute. This new facility will bring together all the medical research groups currently located across the city to provide a fully integrated, vibrant and cohesive stem cell community.

The six-storey building includes sophisticated laboratory spaces, offices, cafés, seminar rooms, exhibition spaces, a landscaped courtyard and meeting suites to accommodate a variety of biomedical research groups. It will also accommodate the Cambridge Institute for Immunotherapeutics and Infectious Disease, the Milner Therapeutics Institute, and Cambridge Stem Cell Institute, creating a centre of excellence and initiating a foundation for the development of new medical treatments. The building also incorporates a green screen to enhance the public area surrounding the development, a bespoke timber frame structure with a green roof and the provision of 324 cycle spaces on site.

Wieland’s Metalynx2, a 6-pole circular structured wiring system that features a patented coding system, has been installed throughout the facility to connect the lighting control modules and fan coiled units, cleaner sockets and all laboratory power. Available in 20A and 32A ratings with round connectors to minimise space requirements, the system uses a minimum number of components, all of which arrive on site pre-tested and pre-fabricated and simply lock together for the secure installation of lighting and power distribution. With structured wiring now firmly established as the standard for fast-track projects, Metalynx2 represents a new, smarter generation, helping to deliver even greater savings on costs and installation time. The system is totally environmentally friendly as the pre-fabricated sections means zero waste on site and the design of the system allows complete flexibility as future layout changes can be accommodated quickly and with minimum downtime Metalynx2 components can also be customised for more specialised projects and the system is also available as an underfloor desk power distribution scheme. Wieland also supplied pluggable Revos connectors to link the home run cables to the distribution boards, thus making the entire wiring system pluggable.

Wieland has provided the most efficient and sustainable connection technology available for this facility which aims for a greater collaboration between scientists and clinicians to assist further advanced application of stem cell discoveries.

