Water usage contributes to growth in pipes and fittings market

The UK pipes and fittings market fell significantly in 2020 due to the pandemic, but recovered well in 2021, increasing by 13%.

Since the recovery, the market has only achieved modest growth of 2% per annum from 2017. When comparing this to the 3-4% per annum growth rate seen earlier in the decade, it is clear to see the market has slowed down in recent years.

Within both the pipes and fittings market, plastic accounts for around 60% and copper accounts for around 25%. The remainder is made up of alternative materials such as brass/alloys, aluminum, cast iron and steel.

The future performance of the market is likely to be influenced by the overall trends in housebuilding, non-residential construction, levels of refurbishment, home improvement and niche market drivers such as self-build.

Despite establishing that housebuilding and house moving levels will remain to be the key influencer of market growth in the short to medium term, growing awareness of water usage, triggers partly by rising water prices, as well as awareness of environmental issues and management of waste water, will make a steady contribution to underlying growth in the market in the medium to longer term.

Head of content and editor of the Pipes and Fittings Market Report 2022-2026, Abdul Tantouch reveals: ‘The outlook for the UK pipes and fittings market from 2022 onwards is fairly positive. Growth in residential construction will be affected by the need to increase new housing supply and address the long-term shortfall in housing, particularly in affordable homes, and the Government’s intention of increasing the number of new homes built annually towards its target of 300,000 per annum.

The market was hit hard by the initial wave of COVID-19 restrictions leading a fall of 11% in residential property transactions. Government support measures such as the Stamp Duty Holiday saw a resurgence of house buying in 2021, with an increase of over 40%. However, the market shows signs of cooling in 2022, with transactions down significantly compared with 2021 levels.”