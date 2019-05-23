Viega extends its innovative megapress range with new high temperature models

Viega has extended its market-leading Megapress S range with press connections for pipe sizes between 3/8 and 2-inch diameter. Part of the industry-first Megapress range of press connections for thick-walled steel tube, Megapress S features a FKM sealing element and has been engineered for high temperature applications up to 140°C and pressures up to 16 bar.

The cold press Megapress connections provide a safe, clean, reliable and fast solution for connecting thick walled steel tube with up to a 60% time saving compared with welding. The Megapress S range, which includes options for large diameter tube, now allows installers to use press connection technology on tube from 3/8 inch up to 4 inches. On the larger sizes (2½ to 4 inches) the time saving is up to 80% compared with welding.

The specially engineered fluoroelastomer (FKM) sealing element included in the Megapress S range makes the connections suitable for higher operating temperatures up to 140°C. Viega connectors are colour coded to allow easy identification on-site with Megapress S products clearly marked with a white dot.

Megapress S is suitable for a wide range of high temperature applications including both primary and secondary lines of district heating systems. It is also applicable for industrial engineering, cooling systems, compressed air pipework and fire extinguisher systems. The design of the connector ensures a robust, leak proof seal on a range of materials including seamless, welded, black, galvanised, epoxy-resin-coated and industrially painted tube.

The Megapress S fittings also include Viega’s SC-Contur technology to ensure reliable identification of any inadvertently unpressed connections to avoid costly remedial work after the project is completed. SC-Contur is proven to deliver a 100% positive leak during leakage testing or when the system is filled for the first time.

“The continuing extensions to our press connection portfolio allow installers to realise the benefits of press connection technology on a wider range of applications,” said Scott James, Director at Viega. “Specifically, the additions to the Megapress S range provides the opportunity to use one connection method for both primary and secondary high temperature pipework. Combining this with connections from the wider Viega range allows a single approach for all building systems.”

For more information on Megapress S, please visit: https://www.viega.co.uk/en/products/Catalogue/Piping-technology/Megapress-S.html