Vericon launches innovative new device to automate tests of emergency lighting

Vericon Systems, a leading provider of innovative building management systems and technologies, has launched EmeRed, an intelligent device that automates the process of testing emergency lighting to ensure they are working when needed and to help facilities managers comply with the relevant health & safety legislation.

The intelligent device, which can be easily retrofitted, re-imagines how new technology can be created to improve safety, ensure compliance, and reduce costs. EmeRed monitors the performance of every light and automatically transmits the results to a dedicated portal that can be accessed online, via the cloud. This gives facilities managers, estate managers and property owners complete visibility of the status of individual lights in a single building, as well as performance trends across an entire portfolio.

Bernard Cook, Managing Director of Vericon Systems, believes the industry has been too slow to adapt to new technology and new thinking: “Testing emergency lighting equipment is an important responsibility, but manual testing is often a time-consuming and therefore costly job. Using EmeRed’s smart technologies and machine learning to automate emergency lighting testing can save buildings and facilities managers valuable time and money, especially in comparison to manual testing.