The Winn Building opens at Eastbourne College

Mr David Winn OBE, chairman of leading corrosion prevention and sealing specialists, Winn & Coales (Denso) Ltd, has been recognised for his ongoing support of Eastbourne College with a building on campus named in his honour.

The Winn Building is a new, purpose built facility featuring an array of state of the art amenities, including multiple sport and fitness suites, function rooms, dining facilities and classrooms. The opening of the Winn Building, named in recognition of the College’s greatest living benefactor, signals the completion of Project 150 at the site in East Sussex, which saw a £33 million investment in the College campus to celebrate the school’s 150th anniversary.

Winn & Coales (Denso) Ltd are a leading manufacturer of corrosion prevention systems for the long term protection of above and below ground pipelines and steel structures. Their company chairman, Mr David Winn OBE, is only the third chairman in the company’s 136-year history and has been with the company for over 53 years.

Mr Winn attended Eastbourne College from 1954-59, and today the school is one of the UK’s leading independent co-educational day and boarding schools. Also a registered charity (No. 307071), Eastbourne College helps support a great number of its students with bursaries and educational scholarships, whilst also providing access to its many state-of-the-art facilities to the benefit of neighbouring schools and the wider community.