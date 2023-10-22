Survey seeks feedback on Buildings at Risk Register

Views are being sought on the Buildings at Risk Register – a tool that seeks to identify and secure a sustainable future for buildings at risk in Scotland.

The Buildings at Risk Register (BARR) is maintained by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) and provides information on historic buildings at risk. These include those that are vacant, suffering neglect or threatened with demolition.

Just under 2,200 buildings are currently on the register, including churches, pubs, castles, stately homes, and buildings, many listed for their significance.

The survey seeks to engage individuals, organisations, communities, and professionals, who have an interest in reuse of historic buildings at risk.

Philip Robertson, from HES, said: “The Buildings at Risk Register is intended for use by anyone with an interest in bringing buildings back into use. That includes property developers, heritage organisations, investors, architects, and individuals with an interest in renovating, re-purposing, or saving these buildings. We want to further understand who uses the register and how they use it. ”

The Buildings at Risk Register was established in 1990 in response to the growing concern over vacant listed buildings and those in Conservation Areas that had fallen into disrepair.

Mr Robertson added: “Reuse and regeneration of buildings at risk is a sustainable approach and it helps to contribute to successful placemaking and economic regeneration throughout Scotland. We’re keen to hear from community groups and others who are working to refurbish buildings at risk and to put them to good use. We want to hear how useful the register is for this purpose.”

He said: “Anyone who cares about how our countryside, towns and cities look, and how they prosper, should take part in our survey. It is important we learn about the use of the register as this will help us to understand how best to encourage the repair and reuse of heritage buildings at risk across Scotland.”

To take part in the survey, go to https://HarlowConsulting.welcomesyourfeedback.net/Buildings-at-Risk-Register