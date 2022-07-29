Surge in greener utility equipment specification since COP26

Over six months after COP26, a prominent supplier of utility equipment has identified a surge in the adoption of greener solutions and fuels in the aftermath of the event.

Temporary solutions supplier Aggreko identified the trend when analysing data around the uptake of its Greener Upgrades portfolio following the November conference. Specifically, the quantity of hydrotreated vegetable oil – a sustainable alternative to diesel fuel – it provided to companies in May 2022 increased by 650,000 litres compared to October 2021, representing a growth of 240%.

Alongside this, Aggreko has seen enquiries into ultra-low emission Stage V generators increase seven times over from January to May 2022 when compared to the same period last year. “This spike in demand demonstrates that previous scepticism towards sustainable equipment solutions has fallen away,” says Chris Rason, managing director for Aggreko Northern Europe.

“These latest figures demonstrate what we have long believed,” he explains. “Specifically, that there is enthusiasm for the adoption of greener utility options across industry, as long as those solutions are viable in terms of performance and cost.

“While we already witnessing shifts towards eco-conscious practices since Net Zero emissions legislation came into force – for example, our website has experienced a 400% increase in web traffic around energy storage solutions compared to three years ago – COP26 has supercharged this. Greener equipment is now becoming more commonplace on sites, and this has been very pleasing to see as the UK transitions to a carbon-neutral nation.”

Suppliers are playing a key role in helping organisations and site managers move to adopt sustainable utility options on-site. Aggreko, for instance, invested c. £30m in greener equipment in Q4 2021, including HVO-fuelled Stage V generators and hybrid systems, and continues to trial hydrogen power generation units and fuel cells integrated with battery storage.

“Our findings clearly demonstrate that the transition to environmentally friendly solutions is ongoing and gathering pace,” concludes Chris. “Alongside this, the demand for larger projects continues, with work on HS2 continuing and many manufacturers looking to expand their premises.

“Suppliers therefore must ensure that they have equipment readily available within the supply chain to meet both pressing work deadlines and wider sustainability goals. Swift provision of such solutions will be crucial to helping companies meet stringent environmental standards in the short- to medium-term without compromising performance.”