Stiebel Eltron secures ‘A Great Place to Work’ accreditation 

Stiebel Eltron UK has announced it has been certified with ‘A Great Place to Work’ accreditation after its employees cited the company’s commitment to fairness, pride, and ethics during an anonymous survey.

The leading supplier of sustainable heating technology received a 94 percent score from members of staff which led to the company receiving the certification from Great Place to Work in the UK Small Business category.

Reacting to the accreditation, Stiebel Eltron UK managing director Mark McManus praised the contribution of employees to the company’s work environment, describing it as a ‘unique’ and ‘special’ place to work.

Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture, and uses employee surveys to help guide organisations in building a strong work environment.

As well as identifying trust and fairness within the company, workers highlighted how they wanted to experience long careers at Stiebel Eltron, and how they are proud to work for the organisation.

Great Place to Work’s certification process is designed to capture valuable employee feedback using its research-driven Trust Index™ survey, as well as acquiring details about the organisation’s programmes and practices that make the workplace unique.

An organisation with 10 plus employees will become certified by Great Place to Work when its overall employee survey results are 65 percent or higher.

With the survey carried out across all 40 Stiebel Eltron UK employees, members of staff gave it a 100 percent score for the company being honest and ethical, management being competent, and for feeling like they make a difference when they work there.

The certification comes after Stiebel Eltron expanded its workforce in 2022 from 32 to 40 employees, with the company aiming to increase this to 49 throughout 2023.

As well as increasing its workforce, the company recently invested £350,000 into a new training centre and showroom with a view to ensuring the next generation of installers are well equipped to meet demand for heat pumps in the future.

Mark McManus, Stiebel Eltron managing director, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and one which every single person who works here has contributed to day-in, day-out. They are the driving force behind making Stiebel Eltron such a unique and special place to work.

“Naturally, it’s wonderful to hear how members of the team are proud to work at Stiebel Eltron, and even more so that they want to work here for years to come.

“Our employees are at the heart of what we do, and it is there superb work and fantastic attitude which have made the fantastic work environment we have here possible. A huge thank you to everyone involved at Stiebel Eltron who make it a truly great place to work.”