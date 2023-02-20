Star Refrigeration celebrates success of recent graduates and announces apprenticeship opportunities

The UK’s largest industrial refrigeration contractor has launched its 2023 Apprenticeship Programme, announcing new apprenticeship vacancies in London, Oxford, Bristol, Derby, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Star Refrigeration has announced the opening of its Nationwide Industrial Refrigeration Engineering Apprenticeship Programme and the success of two recent graduates, Jack Flinn and Calum Plunkett. Both have successfully completed Star’s three-year apprenticeship programme, demonstrating their hard work and dedication.

In line with one of the company’s five core values ‘Developing Young People’, the company’s apprenticeship programme provides an opportunity for young people to gain hands-on experience, earn a salary, and achieve qualifications in a fast-growing industry. Star are committed to providing equal opportunities and are looking for responsible and motivated candidates to join its inclusive workforce.

James Ward, Star Refrigeration Operations Director, said, “We are focused on offering this opportunity to candidates who are looking to start or advance their careers in industrial refrigeration. Our apprenticeship programme has proven to be a great success, with Jack and Calum as great examples of the potential for growth and success in this industry. We wish them the best in their future endeavours and encourage others to join our team.”

Industrial refrigeration apprentices at Star Refrigeration receive a competitive salary with six-monthly increments based on key performance indicators, starting at £14,460 per annum when joining and rising to £27,720 in year three.

The apprenticeship programme offers a unique combination of on-the-job training and college-based studies. Apprentices will work full-time and receive hands-on training from Star’s experienced engineers, as well as off-the-job training at college alongside apprentices from other industries. As part of Star’s ‘Work, Earn and Learn’ program, participants will graduate as industrial refrigeration engineers with the practical skills and confidence to work independently in their new career.

The apprenticeship covers a range of topics, including service, maintenance and installation of heavy-duty heating and cooling systems. It also covers important learning in health and safety, system optimisation, fault diagnosis and rectification, electrical systems, and customer care. Apprentices will gain qualifications, including an initial engineering qualification and NVQs at Levels 2 & 3 in Service & Maintenance Engineering.

Upon graduation, successful apprentices will be offered permanent employment as Industrial Refrigeration Engineers with opportunities for further progression through Star’s engineering grading system and development into other areas of the business. Access to further education programmes is also available.

James Ward said: “The Industrial Refrigeration Engineering Apprenticeship Programme provides a structured and proactive approach to managing staff growth and succession planning while also promoting an opportunity for mentorship and leadership within the wider technician team.

Apprentices bring a fresh perspective to the workplace, providing a good sense check of current practices and inspiring continuous improvement. With the ability to mould apprentices to meet the specific needs of the company, Star provides training pathways that focus on fundamental learning and modern engineering techniques, ensuring successful completion of the programme for 95% of apprentices.”

Star Refrigeration are an Investors in People Platinum, Investors in Young People Gold, and Young Person’s Guarantee accredited employer. The company has been employing apprentices for over 50 years, making it a top choice for those seeking hands-on experience and training in the field.

With an average of over 15 years of service, Star employees are a testament to the company’s commitment to investing in its people. Many senior members of the Star team started their careers as apprentices and 25% of the current management team joined the company through the apprenticeship or trainee programme.

“Having recently celebrated 25 years with the company and having started as a trainee myself, I appreciate how valuable a good start is. I have enjoyed every minute of my time in this industry and would encourage anyone to choose it as a career”, said James Ward.

Star Refrigeration are dedicated to providing equal opportunities. To apply for the Industrial Refrigeration Engineering Apprenticeship Programme, candidates must have 4 GCSEs / Nat 5s (Grades 4-9) or an NVQ/ BTEC qualification in a technical subject.