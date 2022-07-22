Stainless steel press-fit available in XL sizes up to Dn150

Smith Brothers exclusive M-profile stainless steel press-fit system can be pressed in XL sizes 5” (139.7mm) and 6” (168.3mm) for both water & gas, eliminating the need to weld down to 4” (108mm).

The availability of Isotubi’s XL tube and fittings is proving to be advantageous for gas and water installation projects, enabling a quick and simple jointing process which can be utilised with larger diameters down to its smallest size, 1/2” (15mm).

The complete range is manufactured in ISO 9001 conditions, is BSi and WRAS approved (including XL sizes) and meets EN10217-7 and EN10312 standards.

A study commissioned by Viega and BSRIA designed to compare traditional pipework jointing methods against press systems was carried out under controlled conditions in the BSRIA laboratory. The study compared 4 different jointing methods: threading, grooving, welding and press-fit connections for thick-walled steel tubes, ranging in sizes from 1/2″ to 4″ diameters.

The study focuses on Viega’s Megapress System and highlights that the press-fit method took considerably less time to assemble. The study suggests that due to its lighter weight and decreased handling, installation times and costs can be significantly reduced. The full report can be found at: www.viega.co.uk

